ROCHESTER, Minn. — On any given weekday, Ashleigh Cannon, 15, a Mayo High 10th-grader and just another teenager in her district asked to sleepwalk through her day by a start time at war with adolescent biology, steps onto a 6:37 a.m. school bus in an impoverished state of recovery.
We're talking six, maybe seven hours of shut-eye.
"If I don't have a lot of homework, I try to turn off my light at 10:30," she says of her target bedtime. It's an admirable game plan, but the science suggests it's futile. Thanks to a delayed sleep-phase phenomenon tied to the onset of puberty in children the world over and much of the animal kingdom, she usually tosses and turns until 11 — though some nights it's midnight. Given this start to her sleep phase, were society organized solely for the benefit of her health and welfare, Ashleigh's feet wouldn't touch the floor until 9:30 at the earliest.
But it's not, which is why her alarm goes off at 6.
"I kind of feel like I didn't get enough sleep," she says of her daily starting load of brain fog. Breakfast is a cup of cereal to be taken on the bus. Companionship takes a backseat to the circadian reality.
"My friend usually tries to sleep some more on the bus," Ashleigh says. "She doesn't talk very much or anything."
This entire groggy payload of children are navigating their daily ride with brains still secreting melatonin, a hormone that wants to send them back into the deepest, most restorative sleep of all. Instead, bathed as they are in nature's Ambien until 8:30, they go to battle with geometry.
"My first class is math," Ashleigh says. "Sometimes I miss the things she's saying."
As a city quick to profess its dedication to health, it's been a remarkably long road to get to the point where the Rochester Public Schools now finds itself. After months of a committee looking at costs and logistics, then a public meeting on Dec. 11, then two weeks of an open comment period, the district now turns itself to weighing one of two options.
The first, a cost-neutral Option 1, pushes back middle and high school start times from 7:40 to 8 a.m. A costlier Option 2 would move back middle and high school start times from 7:40 to 8:45, and in so doing, move up elementary start times from 9:20 to 8. The district plans to formally take up the options in late January or early February.
Northfield Schools is also considering moving school start times to accommodate teens' need for more sleep. But while discussions are ongoing, the cost of busing could nix the plan.
The district's transportation provider, Benjamin Bus, can't offer the same service it does now with the modified schedule the district is considering and that it may have to add buses to meet the district's the system’s current efficiency, ride times and capacity,” Superintendent Matt Hillmann told the Northfield board.
The district in 2014 found shifting the schedule back would result in a $700,000 increase in transportation costs. According to the Benjamin Bus, several drivers have said they would no longer be able to drive a school bus if the schedule.
Any increase in transportation costs could prove difficult. Hillmann noted increases in transportation costs would likely result in cuts in other areas.
The unbreakable law of adolescent sleep delay
As a parent, you can watch the change take place before your very eyes. A child hits 12, and there it is: a light glowing below the door an hour after you told them to shut it down and go to bed.
It's not you. It's hard-wired.
"A delay in the timing of sleep during the second decade of life," as a slate of research has noted, "has been observed in over 16 countries on 6 continents, in cultures ranging from pre-industrial to modern." The reluctance among school districts to accommodate this newly understood physical reality has been called a perfect storm: Just as children's bodies, homework, drive for autonomy and screen time conspire to push their circadian rhythms later, the schools begin telling them to get up earlier.
Something has to give.
"If you do the math, they need a minimum of 8 hours," says Kyla Wahlstrom, Ph.D., a researcher at the University of Minnesota who pioneered the study of later school start times. "Say they fall asleep at 11," she says. "The very earliest they should ever get up is 7, and that assumes only 8 hours of sleep," when in fact, as research notes, truly optimal sleep for adolescents is believed to be nine hours and 15 minutes.
All that being said, "research shows us that less than 8 hours of sleep is the tipping point for all the negative outcomes we found related to sleep deficits. Depression, drug use, alcohol, cigarettes, car crashes — anything less than 8 hours of sleep, and you're in the danger zone for kids doing all these risky things."
Wahlstrom says the wrenching of teenagers from their beds is especially unwise given the critical role of early-morning deep sleep known as REM.
"When kids have to get up at 6:15 for a 6:40 bus, they're totally missing out on at least one period of REM sleep," Wahlstrom says. "REM is considered the body's therapy. It helps people sort out not only factual memories from school, but emotional memories. Miss out on that and it's devastating. It has cumulative negative effects."
"I think the data regarding impacts on student mental health, at-risk behaviors and student academic performance is overwhelming for a school start time of 8:30 at the earliest," says Dr. Robert Auger, a sleep disorders specialist at Mayo Clinic and a parent in the Rochester community who presented data at a recent meeting on start times. "I think the health and medical research is undeniable."
Recent data from Wahlstrom and her University of Minnesota colleague Rachel Widome, Ph. D., sheds new light on why kids denied enough sleep tend to put on weight.
"The less sleep they got, the less likely they were to eat breakfast, get physical activity, and the more likely they were to drink sugar-sweetened drinks," Widome says.
The finding that sleep gets kids to eat better is in itself an untapped resource for school districts.
"It's remarkably difficult to change individual behavior," she says. "Given that we can increase sleep by delaying school start times, these are really policies that deserve our attention in spite of being inconvenient to school districts."
What do the parents think?
In early December the Rochester School District sent all parents an email explaining the delayed start times under consideration, with a link to an anonymous portal allowing parents to express their preference. The comments posted appeared to suggest widespread support for pushing back middle and high school start times a full hour with an earlier start for elementary students.
"My kid is tired all the time," one parent offered. "More sleep will help him do better in school."
Another parent asked why it had taken so long to ask them the question in the first place. "Why do elementary schools here start so late?" wrote a bewildered-sounding questioner. "These kids are up early and ready to go early. Let their older siblings sleep in and have the late start." A third offered this: "No wonder my son struggles so much in math; he has it at 7:40-8:30 am ... His brain isn't awake for 7:40 geometry."
"As a parent I have watched my kids struggle to get quality sleep and to match their sleeping patterns to the elementary, middle and high school schedules," says Pam Whitlock, the mother of a 15- and a 17-year-old in the district. "I'm glad they're finally having this conversation. I'm sad they didn't do this 10 years ago, because it's too late for my children. But it will benefit other children in our community, and that's important."
Opposition is tied to the impact on parents more so than finances. The cost for an hour-later start within Rochester would mean 10 new bus routes, or roughly $525,000 annually. It's not a small sum, but it represents just 5 percent of the $10 million the district spends each year on transportation. Wahlstrom believes it's a bargain.
"I've been involved in this across the entire U.S., and for the last 23 years," she says. "The busing issues are real. That said, if this district is just changing their whole busing costs by $525,000, that might be a half-million dollars well spent in terms of mental health for all kids. It is an easy, low-hanging fruit. It is a policy change that is capable of affecting public health very broadly."
Some commenters have expressed concerns about an early bus pickup for elementary students, who, like their older siblings today, would catch their first rides at 6:40. Others disagree. "I've got a middle schooler and an elementary schooler," says Rochester council member and RPS parent Michael Wojcik. "I don't understand the issue about having the younger kids go out there, because parents aren't letting them go out there alone anyway."
For Gavin Oliver, as a parent to an 8-year-old daughter, he wonders if other parents in his position have given thought to the effect on their family of grade school-age children arriving home at 2:25. "Changing everyone's routine by an hour is quite a big deal," he says. "It seems like they've tried to solve one problem and not think about another one that gets created." He also questions the idea that very young children are fresh and ready at an early hour.
"She absolutely does not get up early," he says of his 8-year-old daughter. "You almost have to shoot her with a tranquilizer gun to get her to sleep at night."
"In terms of the naysayers, the issues that come up are usually adult issues," says Wahlstrom. "You will always hear the stories that it is tough on family dynamics. Yet on the reverse side, once the changes are made, and I've heard this from hundreds of parents, it can be profound. I remember talking to a pediatrician out in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after they had done the time change. He said 'I have a different family now. I have a different son. We finally have a chance to talk in the morning.' He said 'this has changed our life.' "