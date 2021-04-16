Starting to get a little cabin fever this winter? We’ve got a list of activities to keep you busy for the rest of Minnesota’s longest season! Each week we will share a new nature activity for you to try in order to beat the cold and enjoy the great outdoors.
Make sure you bundle up and use your best judgment on those super chilly days—when the temps dip dangerously low, consider indoor nature activities instead.
Bird feeding is a fun activity for people of all ages, and we’ve already taught you which bird feed to use to encourage various species to visit your yard this winter. And though temps are warming, birds will still appreciate finding some special treats in your feeder. Let’s celebrate the beginning of spring by creating some “bird-day” cakes!
You can make some cute bird feeders to share with family and friends. This is a great family activity, or fun for seniors, too. Here is the recipe for you make and share.
Birdseed Ornament Feeders
Supplies:
1 cup birdseed (any kind will work, the mixed type works well)
1 packet unflavored gelatin (.25 ounces, or 7 grams)
¼ cup water
Cookie cutters (lightly greased) metal works best
String or ribbon
Parchment or wax paper
Mix the gelatin and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Stir the mixture until the gelatin dissolves. Remove the pan from heat and allow to cool for a minute. Stir in the birdseed a bit at a time, adding more until all the liquid is absorbed, up to the full one cup.
Set your cookie cutters on a cookie sheet covered with wax paper. Fill each cookie cutter halfway with the seed mixture. Lay a piece of string down in the birdseed the whole length of the cookie cutter. Finish filling the cookie cutter with the birdseed mixture, packing it firmly as you go. Allow the filled cookie cutters to dry overnight.
Gently press out of the cookie cutter. You can add a ribbon or just hang outside as is! Hang outside for birds to enjoy.