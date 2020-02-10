EXETER, NH — Sen. Amy Klobuchar made her way through Tucker’s Diner in Concord, New Hampshire, Sunday morning. Klobuchar shook hands with breakfast-goers before turning toward two women surrounded by news cameras and photographers. Klobuchar offered to buy the women’s breakfast.
“As long as it is legal,” Klobuchar said.
Tucker’s was just one of Klobuchar’s four diner and café stops Sunday, between her three get-out-the-vote events in Manchester, Nashua and Salem. With the New Hampshire primary Tuesday, Klobuchar and other presidential candidates have campaigned in earnest across New Hampshire.
Here is a breakdown of Klobuchar’s weekend in the Granite State:
“Winning” the debate
On Friday night, Klobuchar joined six other democratic candidates at St. Anselm college just outside of Manchester, in the only debate of the New Hampshire primary.
By avoiding direct attacks, and presenting herself as a candidate with receipts, who can unite a broad coalition, Klobuchar was named one of the winners of the debate by Vox, CNN and The Washington Post.
At a New Hampshire Young Democrats watch party Friday night, Nashua native Sam Hammond said Klobuchar proved she was a viable candidate.
Over the weekend, Klobuchar regularly began rallies and get-out-the-vote events commenting on her perceived success at St. Anselm college Friday. At New Hampshire University on Saturday, Klobuchar claimed she had said “New Hampshire,” more than any other candidate during the debate, and had already proved doubters wrong by making it to the debate stage.
Barnstorming New Hampshire
From cafes, to rotary clubs, to middle schools, arenas and diners, the green Klobuchar campaign bus travelled across New Hampshire this weekend.
Klobuchar’s stump speech remained largely similar — a message of political experience, her ability to unite both the Democratic party and America and wanting to “bring empathy back to the White House” — but she introduced several new talking points Saturday and Sunday.
Speaking at NHU, Southern New Hampshire University and multiple middle schools, Klobuchar highlighted the importance of matching the education system with the economy.
“We're going to have over 70,000 openings for electricians in this country,” Klobuchar said Saturday. “We are not going to have a shortage of sports marketing degrees. I'm really sorry if you’re getting one.”
In Salem, she discussed the importance of directing money from settlements with opioid producers toward tackling the opioid crisis (according to drugabuse.gov, New Hampshire has among the highest rates of opioid-involved deaths).
At a Nashua Rotary Club meeting, Klobuchar gave a tailored speech about the importance of entrepreneurship and antitrust laws while avoiding usual talking points about President Trump and healthcare.
At every event this weekend Klobuchar pushed the importance of local newspaper endorsements (The Keene Sentinel, Manchester Union Leader and Portsmouth Herald all endorsed the Minnesota senator) and her recent surge in donations. Before an afternoon event Sunday, Klobuchar said her campaign had earned over $3 million since Friday’s debate.
Convincing voters
Klobuchar’s campaign has promoted two recent Emerson and Boston Globe polls that find her in third in New Hampshire. Her RealClearPolitic polling average sits at 11.7, behind only former South Bend, Ind., mayor Buttigieg (21.3) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) (28.7).
Veteran Bob Heuchling, who waited outside of Klobuchar’s rally at UNH after being unable to get inside, said if Klobuchar were to place in second or third in Tuesday’s primary it could be considered a success.
“I wrote Biden checks,” Heuchling said. “Online it was so easy to keep pressing the $25 button.
But I'm not gonna write them anymore. In fact, I'm gonna unsubscribe, because I've changed my mind.”
Bob Maier, a UNH professor who voted for Sanders in 2016, came to the realization that Sanders would “split the country even more,” he said.
“(Klobuchar) has a quiet, pragmatic approach that just works,” he said.