In this March 19, 2020, photo, Carol Talkington helps Terri Bonasso tape a notice on the emergency room door following a vigil at the closing of the Fairmont Regional Medical Center in Fairmont, W.Va. The coronavirus pandemic couldn't come at a worse time for communities trying to cope after a wave of hospital shutdowns across the rural United States. (Tammy Shriver/Times-West Virginian via AP)