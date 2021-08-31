At Social Security, we strive to deliver great customer service and easy-to-access information about our programs.

Our Spanish-language website, ssa.gov/espanol, provides information for those whose primary language is Spanish. There, your family and friends can learn about how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage their benefits, and much more.

We also provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones on popular topics such as:

• Retirement, disability and survivors benefits.

• Medicare.

• Supplemental security income.

Spanish-speaking customers who need to speak with a representative can call us at 1-800-772-1213. Please share these resources with friends and family who may need them.

