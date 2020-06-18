Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN DAKOTA... SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT AND NORTHWESTERN RICE COUNTIES... AT 603 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WEBSTER, OR 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF NORTHFIELD, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND DIME SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BURNSVILLE, LAKEVILLE, SAVAGE, FARMINGTON, LONSDALE, WEBSTER, ELKO NEW MARKET, CREDIT RIVER, CASTLE ROCK AND LAKEVILLE AIRPORT. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 35 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 67 AND 80.