Weekly state high school football rankings
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 18, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class AAAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville North (3) (3-0) 48 1
2. Eden Prairie (1) (3-0) 45 2
3. Wayzata (1) (3-0) 39 4
4. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0) 38 3
5. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0) 29 7
6. Mounds View (3-0) 24 9
7. Farmington (3-0) 19 10
8. Prior Lake (2-1) 13 5
9. Lakeville South (2-1) 7 NR
10. Centennial (2-1) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastview 4, Edina 2, Totino-Grace 1, White Bear Lake 1.
Class AAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Owatonna (7) (3-0) 70 1
2. St. Thomas Academy (3-0) 60 2
3. Elk River (3-0) 53 3
4. Bemidji (3-0) 45 6
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-0) 41 7
6. Chaska (3-0) 37 5
7. Tartan (3-0) 31 8
8. Alexandria (2-1) 18 4
9. Rochester Mayo (3-0) 11 NR
10. Mankato West (2-1) 9 10
Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Southwest 3, Rochester Century 3, Rogers 2, Robbinsdale Cooper 1, Hastings 1.
Class AAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. SMB-Wolfpack (8) (3-0) 80 1
2. Hutchinson (3-0) 72 2
3. Delano (3-0) 54 5
4. Winona (3-0) 51 4
5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3-0) 48 T3
6. Holy Angels (3-0) 36 6
7. Detroit Lakes (3-0) 30 7
8. Fridley (3-0) 29 8
9. Becker (2-1) 14 9
10. St. Anthony (3-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Marshall 9, Simley 4, Jordan 2.
Class AAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Pierz (7) (3-0) 70 1
2. Jackson County Central (3-0) 66 3
3. Albany (3-0) 54 6
4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0) 53 4
5. Dassel-Cokato (3-0) 45 5
6. Stewartville (3-0) 35 7
7. Aitkin (3-0) 29 8
8. Annandale (3-0) 19 9
9. Cannon Falls (3-0) 18 NR
10. Perham (3-0) 16 10
Others receiving votes: Melrose 10, Fairmont 8, New London-Spicer 7, Minnewaska 4, Breck 3, Waseca 2, Mora 1.
Class AA
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (8) (3-0) 80 1
2. Barnesville (3-0) 69 2
3. Redwood Valley (3-0) 56 3
4. Minneapolis North (3-0) 53 4
5. Moose Lake Willow River (3-0) 48 6
6. Paynesville (2-1) 30 8
7. Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0) 25 10
8. West Central Ashby (3-0) 21 9
9. Blue Earth Area (3-0) 18 NR
10. Lewiston-Altura (3-0) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Pipestone 6, Concordia Academy-Roseville 5, St. Charles 5, Triton 2, Pelican Rapids 2, Crosby-Ironton 2, Chatfield 1, St. Agnes 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. BOLD (4) (3-0) 66 1
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (2) (3-0) 65 2
3. Blooming Prairie (1) (3-0) 57 3
4. United South Central (3-0) 44 5
5. Mayer Lutheran (3-0) 36 6
6. Minneota (3-0) 35 4
7. Springfield (3-0) 32 7
8. Upsala Swanville (3-0) 22 9
9. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (3-0) 14 NR
10. Underwood (3-0) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Braham 4.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Mountain Lake Area (4) (3-0) 67 2
2. Verndale (1) (3-0) 58 5
3. LeRoy-Ostrander (2) (3-0) 54 8
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) 49 4
5. Hills-Beaver Creek (3-0) 37 7
6. Stephen-Argyle (2-1) 18 6
7. Southland (3-0) 15 10
(tie) Brandon-Evansville (3-0) 15 NR
9. Grand Meadow (2-1) 14 1
10. Renville County West (3-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 11, Ogilvie 9, Spring Grove 9, Hancock 7, North Central 4, Win-E-Mac 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 2.