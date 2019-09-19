Weekly state high school football rankings

By The Associated Press

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 18, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class AAAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville North (3) (3-0) 48 1

2. Eden Prairie (1) (3-0) 45 2

3. Wayzata (1) (3-0) 39 4

4. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0) 38 3

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0) 29 7

6. Mounds View (3-0) 24 9

7. Farmington (3-0) 19 10

8. Prior Lake (2-1) 13 5

9. Lakeville South (2-1) 7 NR

10. Centennial (2-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Eastview 4, Edina 2, Totino-Grace 1, White Bear Lake 1.

Class AAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Owatonna (7) (3-0) 70 1

2. St. Thomas Academy (3-0) 60 2

3. Elk River (3-0) 53 3

4. Bemidji (3-0) 45 6

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-0) 41 7

6. Chaska (3-0) 37 5

7. Tartan (3-0) 31 8

8. Alexandria (2-1) 18 4

9. Rochester Mayo (3-0) 11 NR

10. Mankato West (2-1) 9 10

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Southwest 3, Rochester Century 3, Rogers 2, Robbinsdale Cooper 1, Hastings 1.

Class AAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. SMB-Wolfpack (8) (3-0) 80 1

2. Hutchinson (3-0) 72 2

3. Delano (3-0) 54 5

4. Winona (3-0) 51 4

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3-0) 48 T3

6. Holy Angels (3-0) 36 6

7. Detroit Lakes (3-0) 30 7

8. Fridley (3-0) 29 8

9. Becker (2-1) 14 9

10. St. Anthony (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Marshall 9, Simley 4, Jordan 2.

Class AAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Pierz (7) (3-0) 70 1

2. Jackson County Central (3-0) 66 3

3. Albany (3-0) 54 6

4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0) 53 4

5. Dassel-Cokato (3-0) 45 5

6. Stewartville (3-0) 35 7

7. Aitkin (3-0) 29 8

8. Annandale (3-0) 19 9

9. Cannon Falls (3-0) 18 NR

10. Perham (3-0) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Melrose 10, Fairmont 8, New London-Spicer 7, Minnewaska 4, Breck 3, Waseca 2, Mora 1.

Class AA

School Total Points Prv

1. Caledonia (8) (3-0) 80 1

2. Barnesville (3-0) 69 2

3. Redwood Valley (3-0) 56 3

4. Minneapolis North (3-0) 53 4

5. Moose Lake Willow River (3-0) 48 6

6. Paynesville (2-1) 30 8

7. Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0) 25 10

8. West Central Ashby (3-0) 21 9

9. Blue Earth Area (3-0) 18 NR

10. Lewiston-Altura (3-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Pipestone 6, Concordia Academy-Roseville 5, St. Charles 5, Triton 2, Pelican Rapids 2, Crosby-Ironton 2, Chatfield 1, St. Agnes 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. BOLD (4) (3-0) 66 1

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (2) (3-0) 65 2

3. Blooming Prairie (1) (3-0) 57 3

4. United South Central (3-0) 44 5

5. Mayer Lutheran (3-0) 36 6

6. Minneota (3-0) 35 4

7. Springfield (3-0) 32 7

8. Upsala Swanville (3-0) 22 9

9. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (3-0) 14 NR

10. Underwood (3-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Braham 4.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Mountain Lake Area (4) (3-0) 67 2

2. Verndale (1) (3-0) 58 5

3. LeRoy-Ostrander (2) (3-0) 54 8

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) 49 4

5. Hills-Beaver Creek (3-0) 37 7

6. Stephen-Argyle (2-1) 18 6

7. Southland (3-0) 15 10

(tie) Brandon-Evansville (3-0) 15 NR

9. Grand Meadow (2-1) 14 1

10. Renville County West (3-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 11, Ogilvie 9, Spring Grove 9, Hancock 7, North Central 4, Win-E-Mac 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 2.

Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.

© Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

 

 

Load comments