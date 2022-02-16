Minnesota educators, families and students agree that addressing student and educator mental health is a top concern, according to a University of Minnesota analysis of the Minnesota Safe Learning Survey that was distributed in the winter, spring and fall of 2021.
There were more than 53,000 respondents to the three surveys from across Minnesota.
“Mental health not only consistently showed up as the most pressing concern of educators, the concern increased over time,” said Katie Pekel, principal in residence at the University of Minnesota.
The survey was distributed by the Wisconsin-Minnesota Comprehensive Center at the University of Minnesota for the Minnesota Department of Education. Key findings included:
• Mental health support is needed for students and staff on many levels, including prevention and intervention of bullying/harassment, self-harm and suicide. Respondents expressed a strong interest in building positive relationships among students and between students and teachers.
• Teaching and learning environments need to be changed to better support mental health. Suggestions included more manageable workloads for staff, student engagement opportunities, clearer communication for students, and more doable lessons and assignments.
• Students reported they learned more in fall 2021 than they had since the pandemic began in March 2020.
• Engaging students in learning was both successful and challenging. Respondents reported that it was particularly challenging to elicit deep levels of engagement from students during periods of distance or hybrid learning and to re-engage highly disengaged students, especially as the pandemic has continued.
• Throughout 2021, students reported successes with technology.
• COVID mitigation strategies were an area of disagreement. Respondents across groups reported ensuring the health and safety of students and staff as a success in the winter and spring of 2021 but a challenge in the fall of 2021.
• More supportive school infrastructure, prioritization of equity and greater involvement of stakeholders in decision making were areas for learning and improvement moving forward.