DALLAS (AP) — There are few things Troy Aikman hasn’t done in the sport of football.
The Dallas Morning News reports the 52-year-old has three Super Bowl rings, six Pro Bowl appearances, a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and spots in the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame. He was also the No. 1 pick in the 1989 NFL draft and is Fox’s top NFL color commentator.
The only thing missing from his résumé? Coaching.
“I’d always wanted to help out with high school (football) here,” Aikman recently said on The Ticket sports radio station. “I’d reached out to different programs, including (Episcopal School of Dallas) where my kids go, and they had said, ‘Yeah, we’d love to have you help out.’ But then I looked at my schedule with broadcasting, and it just hasn’t been easy to do.”
This year, though, the Cowboys legend decided to give it a shot as the quarterbacks coach at ESD. And it’s paid dividends for senior quarterback Preston Morway, who has already taken a massive leap in his final season with the Eagles.
“It’s really cool having someone who has basically experienced everything you can in football and gone through all that,” Morway said. “He knows pretty much everything there is to know about the game.”
Aikman, whose 12-year playing career ended in 2000, got the ESD opportunity somewhat by happenstance.
ESD’s former quarterbacks coach, NFL journeyman Seneca Wallace, left the program to take the same position at John Paul II. The Eagles had experience with other former pro players as coaches — ex-49ers safety Chet Brooks worked with the defense in recent years — but none with the cachet of Aikman.
“I called him immediately,” coach Richard Williams said. “I didn’t even wait a second — got him on the phone and said, ‘Hey man, we could use your help this season.’”