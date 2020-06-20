Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region due to the potential that it may be contaminated with cyclospora.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and public health agencies in other states to investigate an outbreak of Cyclospora infections associated with infections linked to ALDI and Hy-Vee store brand “garden salads” containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.
Thirteen Minnesotans are among people from six states whose Cyclospora infections have been linked to the multi-state outbreak, according to the Department of Health. Illness onset dates for the Minnesota cases range from June 1 through June 9. No cases required hospitalization for their illness. The ill Minnesotans ranged in age from 24 to 79 years. Two are metro area residents, and 11 are from Greater Minnesota.
In their investigation, they have identified certain products linked to the outbreak – including Fresh Express’ private label products at retailers across the country that were impacted – including one for Hy-Vee. The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, all UPCs and expirations dates. The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.
Hy-Vee has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad. Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.
Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.