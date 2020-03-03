In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo, inmate Myon Burrell sits inside his cell at Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minn. Sentenced to life after a young black girl was killed by a stray bullet, Burrell's story has been told — and told again — by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar while trumpeting her tough-on-crime record as a top Minneapolis prosecutor. But a year-long Associated Press investigation discovered major flaws and inconsistencies in the case, raising questions about whether the 16-year-old alleged shooter may have been wrongly convicted. (AP)