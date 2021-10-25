Minnesota gained 17,100 jobs, up 0.6% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Minnesota’s private sector gained 17,700 jobs, up 0.7% in September. The U.S. gained 194,000 jobs, up 0.1% in September, with the private sector adding 317,000 jobs, up 0.3%.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.7% in September due to people moving out of unemployment and into employment. The U.S. unemployment rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point to 4.8% in September. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate inched up one-tenth of a percentage point to 67.9%. The U.S. labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 61.6% in September.
Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 289,700 jobs, or 70% of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis. The private sector has regained 72% of the jobs lost.
“Job growth is up, and so are wages – that’s a good thing,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Still, our labor market is incredibly tight, and our agency is committed to continuing to invest in innovative partnerships and solutions to help businesses find workers.”
Average wages in Minnesota and nationally have gone up significantly over the past year as a result of the tight labor market. Average hourly earnings for all private sector workers rose 25 cents to $32.97 in September over the month. Over the year, average hourly earnings rose $1.17, up 3.7% and since September 2019 they are up 7.4%. Nationally private sector wages rose 4.7% over the year and 8.9% over two years. Looking back further, the average annual percent change between September 2007 and September 2021 in Minnesota was 2.9% for all private sector worker compared to 3.7% over the year in 2021, so average wages recently have risen faster than is typical.
At 34.2 hours per week, September’s average work week in Minnesota was one hour shorter than in August but up 0.6% from one year ago. Since Sept 2019 hours are up 0.3% in Minnesota. Nationally, hours are up 0.3% over the year but down 0.3% since September 2019.
Many Minnesotans continue to be out of work, but the employment impact of the pandemic on workers has been difficult to measure. The pandemic caused some people to drop out of the workforce, lowering labor force participation, which resulted in an unemployment rate below what would be expected given job losses.