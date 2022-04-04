SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police arrested a man Monday connected to the shooting early Sunday that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital. At least two shooters fired more than 100 rapid-fire rounds and people ran for their lives.
Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three homes in the area.
The arrest came as the six victims killed were identified in the shooting that occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol. Three woman ages 21 to 57 and three men ages 29 to 38 were killed.
The gunfire erupted just after a fight broke out on a street lined with an upscale hotel, nightclubs and bars. Police said they were investigating whether the altercation was connected to the shooting. Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed and ran for cover.
Detectives were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was connected to the shooting, Police Chief Kathy Lester said. Witnesses answered her plea for help by providing more than 100 videos and photos of evidence.
“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Lester told reporters. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy.”
Martin was not arrested for any homicide-related charge, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.
“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case.”
Of the 12 wounded, at least four suffered critical injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. At least seven of the victims had been released from hospitals by Monday.
At the scene where the chaos erupted, streets were reopened Monday and police tape had been removed.