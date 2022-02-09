First lady Jill Biden speaks as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks on, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Minneapolis. The first lady, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra participated in a listening session at the University of Minnesota Child Development Laboratory School, to highlight the American Rescue Plan’s investments in child care. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
First lady Jill Biden was in Minnesota on Wednesday promoting the importance of investing in day care and early childhood education.
Biden took part in a small panel discussion at the University of Minnesota’s Child Development Laboratory School where she credited federal pandemic relief spending with helping many day care providers keep their doors open.
“We helped states like Minnesota safely keep open child care centers and family child care providers and boost pay for their workers,” Biden said. “We supported high quality providers that enrich children’s lives and we helped make them more affordable.”
Biden also called for nationwide, universal preschool education. Part of the president’s stalled “build back better’ plan calls for universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.
“Families like yours need support,” the first lady said. “The president knows that and he’s working to make that support a reality.”
Biden took part in a round table with Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota’s first lady Gwen Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, among others.
Gwen Walz said Minnesota has ordered COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months through 5 years and those will start to be administered soon. Federal regulators are reviewing safety data on those vaccines now and are expected to make a decision on their authorization in coming weeks.
The Republican Party of Minnesota called the event a taxpayer-funded “campaign trip” intended to distract from major problems facing the nation including inflation. No Republicans voted for the COVID-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden.
“President Biden, Gov. Walz and Democrat leaders have pursued a reckless, government spending-spree to buy votes,” Republican Party of Minnesota Chair David Hann said in a statement. “In fact, these policies have led to out-of-control inflation and economic disruption. In addition, Gov. Walz and the Democrats’ heavy-handed regulation of our schools has jeopardized our children’s education.”