Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Corp. had its highest quarterly net sales result in the its history, the company reported in a Thursday release discussing its performance during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
"This record performance demonstrates the power of our brands and our team's ability to successfully integrate the Planters® business, which is quite an accomplishment, given the difficult operating conditions again this quarter," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer.
Jennie-O Turkey Store, which includes its Faribault location, increased volume by 9%. And while net sales were up 22%, profit was down 17%.
Jennie-O's volume and net sales increased due to improved foodservice, whole bird and commodity shipments. Sales of Jennie-O lean ground turkey increased due to pricing actions implemented in prior quarters and remain meaningfully above pre-pandemic levels. Segment profit was lower due to the impact of significantly higher feed costs and an increase in freight expenses.
Strong sales growth from SPAM luncheon meat, a recovery in foodservice exports, continued strong results in China and improved performance in Brazil reportedly led to record net sales during the quarter. In addition to higher sales, the improvement in segment profit was driven by higher branded and fresh pork export margins.
"We saw significant inflationary pressure in almost all areas of our business, including raw materials, packaging, freight, labor and many other inputs during the quarter," Snee said. "We have implemented pricing actions across virtually every brand, which has been our main lever to offset these inflationary pressures. In addition, our experienced management team is taking numerous other strategic actions to offset cost increases, including optimizing promotional activity, improving product mix and rationalizing less efficient products in our portfolio."
The future looks bright for Hormel, Snee reported.
"We expect to deliver record sales again in the fourth quarter, along with improving margins as additional pricing actions go into effect," Snee said. "The combination of a balanced and diversified portfolio, numerous strategic investments and the addition of the Planters brand leaves us very optimistic about our future."