Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1% in April, from 4.2% in March, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The unemployment rate decline was due to people moving from unemployment to employment. The U.S. unemployment rate rose one-tenth to 6.1% in April.
For the fourth straight month, Minnesota gained jobs. Minnesota gained 11,300 jobs in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 0.4%, following growth of 20,400 (adjusted) jobs in March, 12,400 jobs in February and 51,600 jobs in January. Minnesota’s private sector gained 8,100 jobs of those 11,300 jobs in April, up 0.3%. The U.S. gained 266,000 jobs, up 0.2% over the month in April.
Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 235,300 jobs, or 56.5% of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis. The private sector has regained 57.7% of the jobs lost.
“We’re continuing to see job growth,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “At DEED, we are proactively working with Minnesotans looking for work and connecting them with employers who need talent. There are many good jobs available now.”
Many Minnesotans, particularly those from Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities, are looking for work now. Based on 12-month moving averages, the unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans was 8.9% in April, down from 9.0% in March and up from 4.3% one year ago. The Latinx unemployment rate was 7.7% in April, holding steady from March, and up from 4.4% one year ago. White Minnesotans were at 5.6% in April, down from 5.9% in March, and up from 3.5% one year ago.
In Minnesota, eight supersectors gained jobs and three lost jobs in April on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Gains were largest in Professional & Business Services, up 4,800 jobs or 1.3%; Government, up 3,200 jobs or 0.8%; Leisure & Hospitality up 3,100 jobs or 1.4%; Trade, Transportation & Utilities up 2,500 jobs or 0.5%; and Construction up 1,100 jobs or 0.9% over the month.
Other Services added 800 jobs, up 0.8%; and Manufacturing and Mining & Logging each added 100 jobs over the month.
Losses were in Education & Health Services, down 3,000 jobs or 0.6%; Financial Activities down 1,200 jobs or 0.6% and Information down 200 jobs or 0.5%.