Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY... .A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 AM tonight to 4 PM CDT Monday for areas south of a line from Redwood Falls to Mankato and Waseca. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of southern Minnesota from 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. A band of precipitation will lift northeast into southern Minnesota late tonight, quickly becoming all snow. This will be a heavy, wet snow with rates of over an inch per hour possible. The snow will taper off during the late morning into early afternoon on Monday. Total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected in the warning area with 3 to 5 inches expected in the advisory area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Rice and Goodhue Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&