NASHUA, NH — During the eighth Democratic presidential debate of this election cycle, Sen. Amy Klobuchar avoided attacks and, according to The Washington Post, finished as one of the night’s winners.
The Minnesota senator joined Democratic nominee hopefuls entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and businessman Tom Steyer on the debate stage at St. Anselm College outside of Manchester, New Hampshire. Klobuchar was listed as one of the winners of the debate, alongside Sanders and “Tom Steyer’s warning.”
At a New Hampshire Young Democrats watch party, Nashua native Sam Hammond said he was impressed by Klobuchar’s confidence and ability to emotionally connect with voters.
“Maybe that’s just her upward surge in the polls getting to me,” Hammond said.
Early in the debate, Klobuchar was the only candidate to raise their hand, claiming she was worried about “a socialist” leading the party’s ticket. Klobuchar later criticized Buttigieg for changing his stance on Medicare for All and took aim at Sanders’ health care policy proposals “because two-thirds of the Democrats in the Senate are not on your bill,” she said.
According to NBC News, Klobuchar cast 16 attacks during the debate, including at fellow candidates, President Trump and corporations. Klobuchar was attacked only once however, the piece said, the fewest of any candidate on stage.
Over an hour and a half into the debate, Klobuchar had only registered more speaking time than Yang. She finished, however, with the fourth most speaking time (16:32), nudging out Elizabeth Warren. Klobuchar concluded with an anecdote about a man mourning the death of President Franklin Roosevelt. The mourner claimed Roosevelt “knew him,” despite the mourner having never met Roosevelt.
“I know you,” Klobuchar said into the camera, “and I will fight for you.”
Several times throughout the debate, Klobuchar referred back to her website, and the campaign announced they had their “best fundraising hour ever,” raising over $1 million.
ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl called the event a “breakthrough night for Amy Klobuchar.” But heading into Friday’s debate, her RCP polling average was 8.0, behind Sanders (26.0), Buttigieg (22.5), Warren (13.0) and Biden (13.0). Gathering support from still undecided voters could help boost Klobuchar’s results heading into Tuesday’s primary.
“It’s gonna be Tuesday before I’m 100% sure,” one debate viewer said. “But I’m getting some answers on certain things.”