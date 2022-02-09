The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has reissued its request for proposals for the Internationally Trained Professionals Competitive Grant Program to help fill in-demand health care positions.
The RFP is open and will remain available through March 28.
This program helps internationally trained health care workers earn the professional licenses required to do similar work in Minnesota, which will lead to more qualified health care workers available for this critical sector of the workforce.
The program makes grants up to $400,000 over two years to qualified organizations to assist internationally trained health care professionals in gaining licensure. Eligible organizations are state or local government units including two or four-year post-secondary institutions, nonprofit/community-based organizations, community action agencies, or labor organizations in Minnesota and with experience serving immigrant and refugee populations.
“During a time of critically high demand for health care workers, we need to empower every available skilled health care worker in the state,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “This grant program will help organizations who can prepare internationally trained health care workers for licensure so we can bring those greatly needed workers into health care facilities across Minnesota.”
The reissue of the RFP for is live on the competitive grants and contracts page on the DEED website. This RFP is being reissued to allow additional organizations to prepare and submit their proposals. The reissue of the RFP also provides additional parameters for application, with a focus on preparing New Americans for health care licensure.
An RFP informational webinar will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Details to join are on the DEED website. A recording will be made available for those not able to join live.