Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS AND SMALL HAIL POSSIBLE WITH SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH EARLY EVENING... SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 40 MPH WILL CONTINUE INTO EARLY EVENING. ADDITIONALLY, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE AREA COULD BRING LOCALIZED WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 50 MPH, ALONG WITH PEA-SIZED HAIL, INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. IT WOULD BE PRUDENT TO SECURE ANY UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THIS MORNING BEFORE ANY STRONG WINDS DEVELOP. EXERCISE CAUTION IF DRIVING, AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN WIND GUSTS.