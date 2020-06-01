U.S. retailers large and small have closed some of their stores across the country because of disruptions caused by the widespread street protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all said Sunday that they had temporarily closed or limited hours at some locations for safety reasons. In some places, their stores have been burned, broken into or looted as protests turned violent.
Target stores in Northfield and Owatonna closed early Friday and Saturday evenings.
In Northfield, the store is on high alert, and police officers are stopping by every 30 minutes to check the surrounding area, said Northfield Target Guest Advocate Lisa Kraby.
In a Friday evening press release, Target said it was temporarily closing about 70 stores, most in Minnesota, though some were in Wisconsin. The Minneapolis-based retailer, saw its East Lake Street, Minneapolis, location looted Thursday by protestors demonstrating against the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Cell phone videos show three officers pinning Floyd to the ground. One, Derek Chauvin, had his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes.
About two dozen Target stores were closed earlier in the week, though most reopened Friday morning. Six stores in Minneapolis and St. Paul, including the Lake Street store, remained closed. Target said it hopes to reopen the Lake Street store by the end of this year.
"Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal," Target said in a release.
Amazon said Sunday that it has adjusted its routes and suspended deliveries to keep its drivers safe in some cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle and Minneapolis. A spokeswoman, Kelly Cheeseman, said Amazon is also abiding by local curfews that have required people to remain off streets after a specified hour at night.
Small businesses, too, are surveying the damage or trying to determine how to operate amid the chaos. Ammar Aref, who owns a corner grocery store in Minneapolis blocks from where Floyd was killed, said he has stayed opened every day, but he doesn't know how much stock to order and his employees don't want to come to work. He boards up his windows every night.
Target, which is based in Minneapolis, said it has closed six stores for an extended period. Some of the worst damage was seen at its Lake Street store near where Floyd was killed. Footage showed people walking away with merchandise as smoke filled the store. The company said Sunday it was boarding up the store.
While Walmart said it closed hundreds of stores late Sunday afternoon to protect employees and customers, the Faribault Walmart closed early Saturday evening. Scott Pope, a spokesman, said several dozen stores were closed all day Sunday because of damage from protests. He said he didn't know when those stores would be able to reopen.
CVS didn't say how many stores it closed but said it shuttered locations are in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia. A spokeswoman said pharmacies at closed stores will reroute customers to a nearby CVS so they can get prescriptions filled.
"We are continually monitoring protests as they occur in the communities we serve and will close stores, if needed, to help ensure the safety of employees and customers," CVS said in a statement.
Apple said it decided to keep some of its stores closed Sunday. It didn't say how many were affected.
Target said employees at stores that are closed will be paid for up to 14 days, including premiums that they are earning because of the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be able to work at Target locations that remain open.
"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country," Target said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members' safety and helping our community heal."