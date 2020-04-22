The COVID-19 death toll hit 160 on Tuesday, with more than 70 percent of the fatalities tied to long-term care facilities.
As the number of cases and deaths continues climbing, health officials made clear that the many curbs on daily life need to continue.
Federal guidelines say states should wait until they see a two-week downward trend in cases before beginning to reopen the economy. “By that measure, we are not ready to reopen,” said Jan Malcolm, the state’s health commissioner.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:
- 2,567 cases via 47,697 tests
- 160 deaths
- 629 cases requiring hospitalization
- 237 remain hospitalized; 117 in intensive care
- The youngest person in intensive care is 19 years old
- 1,254 patients recovered
Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19 outbreaks, the largest outside the Twin Cities area and Rochester.
As of Tuesday, there have been 101 positive tests — at least 33 of which are in employees of the JBS pork processing plant. The plant is indefinitely closed.
Gov. Tim Walz is facing continued political pressure from Republicans to restart the economy, but he held to his plan of using science to drive his decision-making.
Even when the economy begins restarting, he said, places that draw big crowds, like restaurants, bars or sporting events, will be among the last to reopen.
And complete normalcy is not on the table in the near future, the governor said. Minnesotans are “going to have to change the way business is done for the next 18 months,” Walz said Monday. “The retail buying experience is going to change dramatically.”
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Jennie-O’s Willmar plant
Hormel says employees at the Jennie-O turkey processing plant in Willmar, Minn., have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A company spokesperson said on Tuesday that employees infected with COVID-19 are under quarantine, and their close contacts have been identified and are also quarantined. The spokesperson said those affected employees will receive full paychecks and benefits during their quarantine period. It is unclear how many employees have tested positive.
Amid the outbreak, the Willmar plant is stepping up its safety measures, including taking employees’ temperatures daily, using masks or face shields and sanitizing the factory more frequently. The company also touts on-site nurses to help workers get tested for the coronavirus. Hormel said it’s expanding remote work options as well.
As of Tuesday, Kandiyohi County, where the Willmar plant is located, has confirmed three COVID-19 cases, according to the state Health Department.
— MPR News staff
Hennepin County officials say spending related to COVID-19 is draining the contingency fund. The Hennepin County Board on Tuesday approved the transfer of $10 million from its general fund to the rainy day coffers which have been reduced to $1.9 million.
County Administrator David Hough said the bulk of the expenditures have gone toward providing housing for homeless people and purchasing protective gear.
“Our burn rate is significant,” said Hough. “All these things cost money.”
Officials say currently more than 250 homeless people are using isolation rooms paid for by the county. The board also approved an additional $4 million to help acquire more space.
Both measures passed unanimously. However, Commissioner Mike Opat urged county staff to provide more real-time data on COVID-19 spending.
“We need to understand what exactly has been spent to date; what have we received to date; what are our liabilities to date,” said Opat, noting that the county will have to provide similar information to state and federal authorities when it requests assistance.
Hough said so far the county has spent $6.7 million in COVID-19-related expenses and has received $6.2 million in grants from the state and the feds.
“We’re applying for every resource and every opportunity either at the state or federal level,” said Hough, adding he expects the county will receive enough to partially reimburse the county for its costs.
— Brandt Williams | MPR News
Beltrami Co. jail reports its first inmate COVID-19 case
An inmate of the Beltrami County jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s the jail’s first case, but County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said his staff has been preparing for weeks. Judges released nearly half the inmate population last month. Guards stocked up on cleaning supplies and masks, and created new health screening and testing protocols with the local hospital.
Beitel said they even brought in a crew to rework the ventilation system in an 18-bed quarantine area, so healthy inmates won’t be breathing infected air.
“They modified our systems to allow more negative pressure units. It pulls air in from the outside and exhausts straight to the outside, so we have a larger quarantine area if needed,” Beitel said.
The inmate infected with COVID-19 is in quarantine and starting to feel symptoms. He’ll remain under close medical supervision. The arresting officer is also under quarantine.
— John Enger | MPR News