FILE - Art McNally, left, supervisor of National Football League officials, and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle discuss a photo on Jan. 7, 1980, at the NFL offices in New York, of a controversial play involving the touchdown disallowed for the Houston Oilers in their American Conference playoff game for the title with the Pittsburgh Steelers. McNally, the former official who helped modernize the practice when he oversaw the operation from the league office, will become the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo//David Pickoff, File)

The NFL finally will have an on-field official in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former referee Art McNally will be inducted into the Hall after a decades-long career starting as an on-field official and continuing as the head of officiating for the league. McNally was instrumental in modernizing and standardizing officiating. His use of film to teach and evaluate and a grading system is still mostly in use today and is credited for helping improve the way games have been called over the years.

