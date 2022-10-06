Twins White Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez smiles at fans after the team's 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Minnesota's Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor.

Nationals Mets Baseball

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil gestures to fans during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Nationals Mets Baseball

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil (1) gestures to fans during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments