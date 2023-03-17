NCAA Arizona Princeton Basketball

Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0) looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Princeton in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Princeton won 59-55. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Losses by second-seeded Arizona and fourth-seeded Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament won't help their March reputations. The Wildcats lost for the fifth straight time to a team seeded worse than them. The latest was a meltdown against No. 15 seed Princeton. The Cavaliers lost in the closing seconds against Furman. It was the second straight year they lost a first-round game to a No. 13 seed, and it came five years to the day since becoming the only No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed.


Virginia guard Ryan Dunn reacts after the team lost to Furman in a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) forward Zach Martini (54) and forward Caden Pierce (12) and teammates embrace in the final seconds of the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Princeton won 59-55. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

