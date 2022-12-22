Snow downtown.jpg (copy)

Snow coated downtown Faribault last week. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

As Minnesota winters grow significantly warmer due to climate change, they are also getting snowier. In some parts of the state, snowfall has exceeded record high marks over the past decade. And just like rainstorms in Minnesota have gotten more frequent and more extreme, heavy snows are also becoming more frequent and sometimes larger.


