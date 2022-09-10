Rice County Master Gardeners Teaching Garden 2022

The sun highlights the east portion of the Rice County Master Gardeners teaching garden in August. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Rice County Master Gardeners Teaching Garden 2022

The sun highlights the east portion of the Rice County Master Gardeners teaching garden in August. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The application period to become a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener volunteer is open through Oct. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments