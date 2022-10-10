Auburn Georgia Football

Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks (9) tries to fight off Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia has taken back the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25 to easily reclaim No. 1 on Sunday after being just two points behind Alabama for the No. 2 spot last week. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10 on Saturday. The Tide escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes.

Ohio St Michigan St Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Texas A M Alabama Football

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) celebrates his interception during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Iowa Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

