Appalachian State defensive back Kaleb Dawson (1) waves his school's flag inside of Kyle Field after upsetting Texas A&M 17-14 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

The greatest weekend in the history of Sun Belt football was not enough to push any of the conference's upstarts into The Associated Press poll. Marshall and Appalachian State were left at the top of the others receiving votes list in Sunday's AP Top 25, the day after the Thundering Herd won at Notre Dame and the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M in College Station. Instead, A&M managed to stay in the rankings at 24 and Oregon slipped back in at No. 25. Reality Check would have preferred letting go of those preseason expectations and rewarding the Sun Belt surprises.

Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore (3) jumps into the stands after returning an interception for a score against Notre Dame during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Marshall won 26-21. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

