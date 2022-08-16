College Football Poll 1

FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Alabama is No. 1 in the college football Preseason Top 25. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The Associated Press preseason college football poll comes with the promise of an exciting season for teams that make the Top 25. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo suggests a healthy dose of caution, unless you root for Alabama. Last season was especially volatile in the Top 25: 14 teams that started the season ranked finishing outside the rankings. The average for the previous decade was 9.5 teams falling out of the poll. Russo says the top-ranked Crimson Tide is the closest thing to a sure bet in college football.

FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. A Buckeyes attack that led the nation with 561 yards and nearly 46 points per game returns quarterback C.J. Stroud, leading receiver Smith-Njigba, 1,200-yard rusher TreVeyon Henderson and an experienced offensive line anchored by 6-foot-8, 360-pound right tackle Dawand Jones. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

