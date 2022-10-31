Kentucky Tennessee Football

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The chances of having a 1 vs. 2 matchup go up if there are two No. 2s in The Associated Press college football poll. Tennessee and Ohio State were tied for No. 2 in the Top 25. Georgia remained No. 1, setting up a 1-2 showdown Saturday in Athens between the defending national champion Bulldogs and the upstart Volunteers, who started the season unranked and are now pushing to be No. 1. Reality Check has been calling for Tennessee to be No. 2 for a couple weeks and is glad the voters have caught. The rest of the ranking had fair amount after change after the first 10, including three teams making season debuts.


Florida Georgia Football

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs for a 22-yard touchdown past Florida cornerback Avery Helm (24) and defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

