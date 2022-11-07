Baylor Oklahoma Football

Baylor running back Craig Williams carries the ball against Oklahoma in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Heading into the stretch of the college football season, there are 14 teams that started the season ranked and are now unranked, including preseason No. 6 Texas A&M, preseason No. 9 Oklahoma and preseason No. 10 Baylor. If that number holds it match the record for turnover from start to finish in the AP Top 25. No. 20 Notre Dame returned to the rankings this week, showing that not all seasons are lost to early stumbles.


APTOPIX Clemson Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III takes a bow after sacking Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

