Ohio St Maryland Football

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden (5) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53), wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Moving toward the latest monumental matchup between Michigan and Ohio State, the Big Ten rivals share another Associated Press college football poll milestone. Michigan became the second school, joining Ohio State, to appear in at least 900 rankings since the media poll started in 1936. The Wolverines were ranked third and the Buckeyes second, behind No. 1 Georgia, in the AP Top 25. Ohio State has been ranked 963 times, that's 79 percent of all AP polls. Michigan's 900 appearances represents 74 percent of all polls.


Illinois Michigan Football

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball as Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

