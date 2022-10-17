Alabama Tennessee Football

Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) tries to make a catch over Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Alabama loses so infrequently it seems to shift the shape of the season when it happens. The Crimson Tide took an L on Saturday at Tennessee that pushed the Volunteers to No. 3 in the AP Top 25. The Vols received 15 first-place votes, the most they have gotten since 1999. After falling on a field goal as time expired, the Crimson Tide slipped three spots to No. 6. Alabama is the highest ranked team that has lost. Reality Check cautions against making any grand proclamations about the Alabama dynasty's long-term health and is fine with the Tide's short fall.

Alabama Tennessee Football

Alabama place kicker Will Reichard (16) walks off the field after missing a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

