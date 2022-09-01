CFP Expansion Football

Alabama's James Burnip warms up before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff are scheduled to meet Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, to discuss expanding the four-team format, re-opening the possibility that a new model for crowning a champion could be implemented as soon as the 2024 season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss expanding the four-team format. The presidents hope to accelerate a process that bogged down last year and re-open the possibility that a new model for crowning champion could be implemented as soon as the 2024 season. Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the CFP's Board of Managers, led by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, is set to convene by video conference. All the people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the board's plans were not being made public.

