A bag of balls sits on the field before a spring training game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Dunedin, Fla. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press via AP)

Minor league players reached a historic initial collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball on Wednesday that will more than double player salaries, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.


