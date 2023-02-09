Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell brings the ball up the court against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.


Three Team Trade Basketball

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and reacquired guard D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal Wednesday night, Feb. 8, ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Three Team Trade Basketball

FILE - Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker looks up during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 14, 2023, in Salt Lake City. As part of a three-team trade, the Minnesota Timberwolves are getting Mike Conley Jr. and Alexander-Walker from Utah along with three second-round picks, while the Los Angeles Lakers are sending Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and their first-round pick in 2027 to Utah, along with Russell Westbrook, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments