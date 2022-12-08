Wild Flames Hockey

Minnesota Wild forward Sam Steel, center, checks Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, left, into goalie Dan Vladar during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Rasmus Andersson scored a tiebreaker at 15:57 of the third period and had two assists as the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Wednesday night.


Wild Flames Hockey

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, left, skates away as Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman, center right, celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Wild Flames Hockey

Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek, right, is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin, center, as he tries to get the puck past goalie Dan Vladar during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments