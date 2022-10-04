Chiefs Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) misses a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The NFL isn't passing the eye test on head injuries. Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying concussion came on Thursday night in Cincinnati four days after he came up wobbly after appearing to his his head on the ground on a hit against the Bills. The Dolphins said he injured his back and never exhibited signs of a concussion before he got hurt against the Bengals. Likewise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers say tight end Cameron Brate complained only of a shoulder injury after getting concussed Sunday night against the Chiefs. They say Brate began experiencing concussion symptoms at halftime after re-entering the game.

APTOPIX Dolphins Bengals Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Dolphins Bengals Football

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks away as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

With contributions from AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall.

