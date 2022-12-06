Around The NBA Basketball

FILE - Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors holds a sign in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., after he scored 100 points as the Warriors defeated the New York Knickerbockers 169-147, March 2, 1962. The number 100 has long been a magic one in the NBA, going back to the night Chamberlain scored a record 100 points, but in this era of the NBA, teams often need to score well over 100 just to have a chance at winning. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

If the NBA has a magic number, it's 100. Wilt Chamberlain's single-game scoring record. A perfect shooting percentage. And the rule pretty much seemed to be that if a team scored 100 points in a game, it probably was going to walk off the floor as a winner. Not anymore. Put simply, 100 doesn't guarantee anything. Teams with at least 100 points are losing 45% of their games so far this season, the highest such rate in more than 50 years and nearly 10% higher than the league's all-time average.


Celtics Nets Basketball

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) interacts with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
Magic Cavaliers Basketball

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments