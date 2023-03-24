Guardians Reds Baseball

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona smiles as he stands in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A team-by-team look at the American League Central, including key players each club acquired and lost, top hitters and projected rotations, and outlooks for the 2023 season.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments