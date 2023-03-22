WBC Baseball U.S Japan

U.S.'s Trea Turner (8) is congratulated by the team after hitting a home run during the second inning at a World Baseball Classic final game against Japan, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

As Trea Turner rounded the bases Tuesday night after hitting his fifth home run of the World Baseball Classic, the "M-V-P!" chants roared throughout loanDepot park.


WBC Baseball U.S Japan

U.S. pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) aims a pitch during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic final game against Japan, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
WBC Baseball U.S Japan

Japan pitcher Shohei Ohtani (16) celebrates after defeating the U.S. at the World Baseball Classic final game, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments