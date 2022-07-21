All Star Game Baseball

American League's Byron Buxton, of the Minnesota Twins, celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The soaring home run Byron Buxton hit in the All-Star game served as the winning run for the AL team and another signature moment in an uneven career for Minnesota's multi-skilled center fielder.

All Star Game Baseball

American League's Byron Buxton (25), reacts with Luis Arraez, both of the Minnesota Twins, after hitting a solo home run off National League pitcher Tony Gonsolin, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
All Star Game Baseball

American League's Byron Buxton, of the Minnesota Twins, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
White Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton (25) waves to the crowd after scoring on a two-run double by Alex Kirilloff against the Chicago White Sox, as Twins' Jose Miranda, right, heads to the batter's box during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
White Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton slides safely into third base on a triple off Chicago White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments