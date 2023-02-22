Capitals Ovechkin Returns Hockey

FILE - Alex Ovechkin, left, of Russia, reacts after being selected as the first overall pick by the Washington Capitals during the NHL Draft, June 26, 2004, at the RBC Center in Raleigh, N.C. At right is Ovechkin's father Mikhail. Ovechkin returned to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, after missing four games over the past week after the death of his father in Moscow. (AP Photo/Grant Halverson, File)

Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail.


An image of recently deceased Mikhail Ovechkin, father of Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, is shown on the scoreboard prior to an NHL hockey game between the Capitals and the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) and his son waits for the events to start during the NHL All Star Skills Showcase,Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

