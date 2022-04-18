Metro Transit and several other public transit agencies around Minnesota have stopped requiring riders to wear face coverings, in the wake of Monday’s federal court ruling striking down a national mask mandate.
Travelers passing through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport terminals and other airports around the state also are no longer required to wear masks — though some agencies are still recommending that passengers wear face coverings while traveling.
Officials with the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which oversees MSP, said Monday night that “wearing masks will be optional after the Transportation Security Administration issued guidance that it will no longer enforce mask-related regulations and will be withdrawing security directives that required face masks at airports, on aircraft and other forms of public transportation.”
Workers at the airport began removing mask requirement signs early Tuesday morning.
Traveler Roxanne Roseen was wearing a mask Tuesday. She said she didn’t like the way the mandate was lifted.
“I think the CDC should decide. I don’t think a federal judge should decide it because I think they know more about it than a federal judge, Roseen, 65, said. “I think they’re more capable of deciding if we should or should not.”
But plenty of travelers welcomed the decision including Jordan Hardin of Kentucky.
“I think the pandemic is under control somewhat, I think it should be the people’s choice if they want to wear it or not,” Hardin said, adding that he thinks the mandates went too far from the beginning but that he always complied when required.
Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Rochester Public Transit and Duluth Transit Authority also are no longer requiring riders to wear masks on their buses.
Airlines quickly dropped their mask requirements after Monday’s court ruling — including Delta, which posted a statement saying it was “relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus — with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness.”
In an email to customers Tuesday morning, ride-sharing company Uber said masks were recommended but no longer required, the Associated Press reported.
On Monday U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based. She also said the order was fatally flawed because the CDC didn’t follow proper rulemaking procedures.
The CDC had recently extended its mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus. The court ruling puts that decision on hold.