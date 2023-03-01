62880b-20221026-carlsonmeatshop07-webp2000 copy.jpg

Jamie Inselmann puts a tag on a piece of pork to denote the buyer at Carlson Meat Shop in Grove City. A large amount of meat that comes through the shop is bought by local buyers or brought in by local hunters to be processed. (Jackson Forderer/MPR News)

Farmers markets and local food networks aren’t new to Minnesota. But the movement gained momentum during the pandemic — and a partnership of more than 40 organizations hopes to capitalize on that grassroots growth.


