Law enforcement officers salute as the casket of fallen Pope County deputy Josh Owen is taken into a funeral home following a two-hour procession on Monday. (Tim Evans/MPR News)

Joshua Owen and two of his colleagues were the fifth, sixth and seventh Minnesota law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty so far this year amid a sharp increase in assaults on police.


