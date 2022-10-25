EU Ye Adidas

Kanye West watches a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 11. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

 Ashley Landis

Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments