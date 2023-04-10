Abortion Pills

Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

 Allen G. Breed

People seeking an abortion in Minnesota will still be able to get the drug mifepristone — at least for now — after a pair of federal judges issued conflicting rulings last week on the medication.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments