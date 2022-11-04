Five years ago, I went to an emergency room for help with an incarcerated hernia. Since the hernia caused pain, the medical professionals suggested I take a drug to ease the discomfort while they worked on the hernia. I asked for a local medication and was refused. I asked for a drug that was not a narcotic and they said yes, that there was a new drug “better than narcotics.”
I really did not want to take a drug, but after waiting over an hour I finally agreed to take it, since it was the only drug offered at the time. I expected a normal pain medication but instead passed out within about 30 seconds from receiving the drug.
I am still recovering physically and mentally today from the damage the drug did while I was passed out. I have had to deal with left-sided numbness, difficulty chewing and swallowing, difficulty remembering new faces, difficulty singing (medical personnel will understand which parts of the brain control these abilities), difficulty socializing.
I found out that what I was given wasn’t a new drug at all, but had been used on soldiers during the Vietnam War: ketamine. Even now, some reputable hospitals are offering this drug choice along with other normal pain medications. This drug has been used on the streets illegally for "trips.”
With the push by some to legalize drugs that until now have been illegal, it is important to understand that even though used medically the drugs still have a “whole effect.” The drugs have not been dissected so they only deal with the symptoms stated they medically help.
Ketamine had way more effects on me besides dealing with pain. Other drugs like marijuana still act as whole drugs too, having more effects on the brain than the medical symptoms they help.
Please remember my situation when you approve of uses of drugs, and save innocent people from unexpected damaging effects of such drugs.
